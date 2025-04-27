Gratia Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Cadiz makes up approximately 1.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.54. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

