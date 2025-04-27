NZS Capital LLC Has $28.34 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

