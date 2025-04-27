82,036 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

