Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 254,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.