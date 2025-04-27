Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.3% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

