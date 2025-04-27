41,100 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.