Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,395 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

In related news, insider Novelette Murray sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $269,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,706.76. This trade represents a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,000.50. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,108 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

