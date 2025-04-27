T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

