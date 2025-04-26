Truist Financial Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $25.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

