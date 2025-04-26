OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

