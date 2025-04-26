Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 949 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $365.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

