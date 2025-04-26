Natixis Sells 900 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $488.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,882.13. This represents a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

