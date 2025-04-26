Q4 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com Issued By Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

