MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Q2 by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 78,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 404.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $79.04 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,023,263.10. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

