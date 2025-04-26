JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 534,561 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

JAVA opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

