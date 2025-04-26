OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 3469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $133,224.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,869.68. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,732 shares of company stock worth $589,978 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4,618.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

