Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.76. Bally’s shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $696.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 496,933 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 378,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

