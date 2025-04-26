Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $183.11, but opened at $192.73. Analog Devices shares last traded at $194.66, with a volume of 1,085,369 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.25 and its 200 day moving average is $212.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

