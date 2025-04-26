Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,207 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $140,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Assurant by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

