Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,847 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $130,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $41,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 889.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock worth $2,446,280. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

