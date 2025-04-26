HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of HF Sinclair worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after buying an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $30.55 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.