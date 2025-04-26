Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

