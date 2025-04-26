Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.
SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
SPR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.