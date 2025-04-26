Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

