Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,996 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,996 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,199.02. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

