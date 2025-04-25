What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Indivior Q3 Earnings?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Indivior in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

