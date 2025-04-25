MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000.

FRPT opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

