Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 276,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.77 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

