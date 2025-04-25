iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

