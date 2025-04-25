Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 52,912 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 885,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 568,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,165,000 after buying an additional 244,397 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,041,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

