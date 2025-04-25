JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,301 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.63% of JELD-WEN worth $39,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 711,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,827. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

