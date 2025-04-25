Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,287 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $41,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 14.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 292.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

