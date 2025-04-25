5,710 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

