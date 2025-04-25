T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 169,105 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $108,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TPG by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $100,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 2,515.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,296,000 after buying an additional 1,596,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TPG by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after buying an additional 683,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

