iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Raised by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

