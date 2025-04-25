GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 281.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,301 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $360.57 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion and a PE ratio of 64.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.69.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

