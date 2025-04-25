Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

