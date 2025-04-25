Syon Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

