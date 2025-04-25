Analysts Offer Predictions for WTFC Q2 Earnings

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

WTFC opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.