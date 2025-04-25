Syon Capital LLC Purchases 831 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.30.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

