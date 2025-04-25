Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

