StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

