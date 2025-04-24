StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 4.3 %
Recon Technology stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Recon Technology
