Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

ACHR stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $42,709,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

