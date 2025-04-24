Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

