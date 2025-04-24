Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 420 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.