Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,031,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

