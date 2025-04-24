Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $74.17 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.02.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

