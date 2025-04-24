Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Rush Street Interactive worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 561,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,681.60. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $1,008,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,281 shares of company stock worth $8,811,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

