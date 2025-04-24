IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.05. 2,104,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,092,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.
IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.
In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
