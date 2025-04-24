IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.05. 2,104,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,092,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.