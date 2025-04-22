Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declines By 19.9%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ameren Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Ameren stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 1,248,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,619. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
AEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
