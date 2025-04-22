StockNews.com Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 179,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.24. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,470. This trade represents a 2.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

