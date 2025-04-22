StockNews.com Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
NGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 179,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.24. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
